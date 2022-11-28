A professor at Manipal University in Karnataka has reportedly been suspended after a video showed him purportedly using the term 'terrorist' to describe the people of Muslim community. The teacher was confronted by a student in the same class. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, recorded by a student present during the altercation, the Muslim student can be seen questioning his professor over his alleged Islamophobic remark. The student is heard telling the teacher that he cannot joke about my religion and said that being a Muslim in this country and facing all this is not funny. Kerala High Court Says if One Party in Muslim Marriage Is a Minor Then Offence Will Come Under POCSO Act

Watch Videos:

Manipal University has reportedly suspended the professor who called a Muslim student a ‘terrorist’. pic.twitter.com/WWl5eX6jRM — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) November 28, 2022

Breaking: Manipal Univ has reportedly suspended the professor who called a Muslim student a ‘terrorist’: this is what ‘normalisation’ of awful bigotry does for which public figures, civil society and media too need to introspect. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FflAYAhzeS — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 28, 2022

