N Biren Singh has tendered resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Manipur on Sunday, February 9. N Biren Singh met Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in the state capital, Imphal, and tendered his resignation. This comes nearly two years after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur. More details are awaited. Maha Kumbh 2025: Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Haryana CM Nayab Saini, and State BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam (See Pics).

Manipur CM N Biren Singh Tenders Resignation

Manipur CM N Biren Singh tenders resignation from the post of Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/tzXgKRufmi — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/AOU6MFvScs — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

