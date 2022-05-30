One person has died and five others were injured in an IED explosion inside a Community Hall at Sapam Mayai Leikai in Khongjom, reported ANI. The injured were immediately rushed to Thoubal Hospital. "The spot is kept cordoned for forensic inspection and a case has been registered, said Thoubal Police.

Check Tweet:

Manipur | One person died & five others were injured in an IED explosion inside a Community Hall at Sapam Mayai Leikai in Khongjom. The injured were evacuated to Thoubal Hospital. The spot is kept cordoned for forensic inspection & a case has been registered: Thoubal Police pic.twitter.com/DI8gVxDGML — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

