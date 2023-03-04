Manish Sisodia's lawyer during his bail hearing argued informing the court about the serious health condition of Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia. “She is technically in a vegetative state,” the lawyer informed the court. Sisodia’s CBI custody has been extended till March 6 in the alleged liquor scam. The CBI sought an extension of custody for three days, but the court only granted two days of extension. Sisodia's bail plea, on the other hand, will be heard on March 10. Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: Court Extends Former AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's CBI Remand Till March 6.

Manish Sisodia’s Wife Very Ill: Lawyer

