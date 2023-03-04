The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till 6th March in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Earlier in the day, a CBI court reserved its order on former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the city’s excise policy case. The court also issued a notice to the probe agency and posted the matter for hearing on March 10. Liquor Policy Scam Case: Delhi Court Lists Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea for Hearing on March 10, Asks CBI to File Reply.

Court Extends Manish Sisodia’s CBI Remand

Delhi excise policy case | Rouse Avenue Court extends former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till 6th March pic.twitter.com/evaYTfqNFp — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

