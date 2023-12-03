Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, while talking to the media on Sunday, December 3, said, “Earlier it was 'Ghar Ghar Modi' and now it is 'Mann Mann mein Modi'. BJP is forming the govt in three states.” He also claimed that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made false promises during the election campaign. The much-awaited results of the four states' Assembly elections show that the BJP is rapidly gaining ground in the Hindi-majority states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and has a clear advantage in Chhattisgarh. Assembly Election 2023 Results: Despite 150 Rallies, Congress Magic, Guarantees Fail in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Only Good News From Telangana.

Maharashtra CM Eknath on BJP's Performace in Assembly Elections 2023

