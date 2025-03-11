Recently, the Karnataka High Court rejected the bail plea of a man accused of sexually abusing a married woman and wrongfully confining her and allegedly forcing her to convert to Islam. The Karnataka high court bench of Justice S Rachaiah said that the man's actions were unpardonable and that it was a serious matter requiring strict action. As per the prosecution, the woman, who ran a grocery shop with her mother-in-law, filed a complaint stating that the accused Rafiq, whom she knew from the shop, allegedly promised to help her secure a job through his political connections and developed a relationship with her. She also said that the accused had sexual intercourse with her. The woman also said that the accused blackmailed her and continued the relationship even after she left her husband and started staying with her parents. The complainant further claimed that the accused had also arranged for a woman to monitor her and even pressured her to convert to Islam and marry him. Wife Cannot Be Charged With Extortion for Seeking and Being Granted Maintenance by a Competent Court, Says Karnataka High Court While Quashing Cruelty Complaint Against Husband.

Man's Actions Were Unpardonable, Says Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court denies bail to man accused of sexually abusing, attempting to convert married woman to Islam Justice S Rachaiah said that the man's actions were unpardonable and that it was a serious matter requiring strict action. Read more: https://t.co/WsAqUWrq0j pic.twitter.com/W079PcG95A — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 11, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

