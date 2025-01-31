The Karnataka High Court recently said that there cannot be an offence of extortion registered against the wife when she initiates proceedings for maintenance and the concerned Court grants maintenance amount to her. The high court bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna observed while allowing a petition filed by a wife seeking to quash the complaint registered by her husband under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In his complaint, the man claimed that his wife went on extorting money on one pretext or the other and filed a false affidavit before the court for the purpose of getting maintenance. He also said that his wife took maintenance up to INR 1 crore as of today. The Karnataka High Court also allowed the petition filed by the husband and quashed the complaint registered by the wife alleging cruelty. Karnataka High Court Rules Employer Can’t Forfeit Gratuity Without Recovery Proceedings.

HC Allows Woman's Plea to Quash Complaint Filed Against Her

