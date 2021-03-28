NIA Recover Computer CPUs, Number Plates From Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex:
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Divers of NIA recover computer CPUs, two number plates carrying the same registration number, and other items from Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex as the agency probes the death of Mansukh Hiren.
Accused Sachin Waze is also present at the spot pic.twitter.com/RXq2d4cCMP
— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021
