A massive crowd of Maratha Morcha protesters gathered outside Mumbai’s iconic Taj Palace Hotel on Sunday, with videos showing some attempting to enter the premises. The hotel management swiftly shut the main entrance as a precautionary measure to prevent chaos. Protesters were also seen assembling at the main gate of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. Large groups spilt onto the arterial road at Marine Drive, causing disruptions in the area. Demonstrators were further spotted inside the Westside store at Kalaghoda in Fort, intensifying the unrest. The protesters had initially assembled at Azad Maidan to demand Maratha reservation, but later split into prominent city spots. Maratha Quota Protest: Mumbai Police Permit Manoj Jarange Patil to Continue Protest at Azad Maidan.

Taj Hotel Shuts Entrance as Maratha Morcha Crowd Gathers Outside

Demonstrators Storm Main Gate of BMC Headquarters

Maratha Protesters Block Arterial Marine Drive Road

#MarathaInMumbai : Protestors along the arterial road at Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/kV00GIH31j — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 30, 2025

Protesters Enter Westside Store in Kalaghoda

#MarathaInMumbai : Protestors within the Westside store at Kalaghoda in Fort. pic.twitter.com/1CXHMZeh6p — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)