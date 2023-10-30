BJP leader Laxman Pawar on Monday resigned from the post of MLA over the ongoing Maratha reservation movement in Maharashtra. Laxman Pawar represented the Georai constituency in the Beed district. Pawar has sent a letter to the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narvekar. He also shared a photo of his resignation letter on X, formerly Twitter. Laxman Pawar's resignation comes a day after Shiv Sena leader Hemant Patil resigned from the post of MP over the ongoing Maratha reservation row. Hemant Patil Resigns as MP: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Leader Announces Resignation Over Ongoing Maratha Reservation Protests in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

BJP MLA Laxman Pawar Announces Resignation

