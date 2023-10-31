The second phase of the Maratha movement has started in Maharashtra. This movement is now becoming violent. On the other hand, the cabinet meeting of the Maharashtra government is going on. Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet Tuesday accepted the interim report of Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee on providing reservations to the Maratha community, news agency ANI reported. It was decided in the meeting that the procedure to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas would begin. It was also decided in the Cabinet meeting that the Backward Classes Commission to collect fresh empirical data to assess the social and educational status of the Maratha community, the report added. Maratha Reservation Protest: Maharashtra Rocked by Pro-Quota Agitations, Arson and Roadblocks for Third Day, CM Eknath Shinde Calls All-Party Meet (Watch Videos).

Maratha Reservation:

Maharashtra | During the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting today, the interim report of Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee on providing reservation to the Maratha community was accepted by the Cabinet. It was decided in the meeting that the procedure to issue Kunbi caste certificates to… — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

