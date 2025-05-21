In a horrific incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, a young man named Atul Kashyap was allegedly stripped naked, tied up, and brutally thrashed by his girlfriend’s family. Atul, who had been speaking to the girl from Lonar area for five months, was invited to her village, where he was held hostage. In a viral video, Atul claims he was beaten with sticks and a hammer—particularly on his private parts—forced to drink urine, and had boiling water poured on him. He eventually fell unconscious. Police rushed him to a hospital, where he remains under treatment with severe injuries. While police claim he is out of danger, no formal complaint has been filed yet. Action will follow upon complaint receipt. Noida: Vehicle Crushed As Traffic Light Pole Falls on Car at Sector 27 DM Chowk After Heavy Rainfall(Watch Video).

Man Tortured by Girlfriend’s Family in Hardoi

उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई जिले से दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है. सीतापुर के महोली निवासी अतुल कश्यप को उसकी प्रेमिका से मिलने पर बेरहमी से पीटा गया. आरोप है कि लड़की के परिजनों ने युवक को निर्वस्त्र कर उस पर गर्म पानी डाला और उसे पेशाब पिलाने की कोशिश की. ग्राम प्रधान पर भी इस… pic.twitter.com/VSRL7JhmdY — State Mirror Hindi (@statemirrornews) May 21, 2025

Police Respond

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)