A drunk man created chaos at a primary school in Jitola village, Meerut, forcing girl students out of their classrooms and threatening teachers. Identified as Shivkumar, he stormed into the school intoxicated, partially stripped, and claimed links to a notorious Rajasthan criminal. A video going viral shows a liquor bottle visibly tucked into his pants with his t-shirt in hand as he misbehaved with staff, prompting them to record the incident. The shocking footage quickly went viral, leading to public outrage. Villagers intervened, overpowered him, and handed him over to the police. Authorities confirmed his arrest and registered a case based on a teacher’s complaint. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. Bee Attack in Meerut: 74-Year-Old Man Dies After Swarm of Bees Stings Him at CCSU Campus in Uttar Pradesh, Over 100 Others Injured.

Drunk Man Strips Partially, Threatens Teachers in Meerut

योगी जी के रामराज के प्राइमरी स्कूलों का हाल देखिए... मेरठ के जिटौला प्राइमरी पाठशाला में यह गुंडा घंटों उत्पात मचाता रहा था... बच्चों को स्कूल से बाहर भगा दिया टीचर के साथ बदतमीजी किया... डबल इंजन सरकार में सब मुमकिन है ?? pic.twitter.com/ohTfWbfzbo — Amit Yadav (Journalist) (@amityadavbharat) March 16, 2025

UP Police Take Action After Drunk Man Disrupts School in Meerut

