Mumbai, February 23: While taking an evening walk at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) campus in Meerut, a 74-year-old man was fatally attacked by a swarm of bees. The incident caused panic among visitors, with more than 100 students and locals suffering bee stings in the unexpected attack.

According to a report by the Times of India, Meerut’s Ajanta Colony resident, Dharam Veer Sharma, was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM) on Friday night, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, said LLRM spokesperson Dr Rahul Singh. Medical police station SHO Sheelesh Yadav confirmed that a post-mortem had been conducted, and results were awaited. He added that no official complaint had been lodged in connection with the incident. Bee Attack in Pune: Swarm of Bees Stings 10 People at Shivneri Fort, 7 Medical Staffers and Forest Officers Among Injured Persons.

Following the news of the death, student leader Vineet Chaprana urged the CCSU administration to take accountability and implement measures to prevent future incidents. He emphasized that this was not an isolated case, as similar attacks had occurred before. "Even after Friday’s fatal incident, no action was taken by CCSU on Saturday, leading to yet another bee attack," he stated. Ballia Bee Attack: Elderly Man Dies, 2 Injured After Swarm of Bees Attack Pedestrians in Uttar Pradesh.

Anuj Panwar, a student who was also stung by the bees, recalled the terrifying moment: "The bees swarmed us suddenly. I barely managed to escape." When contacted, CCSU registrar Dhirendra Kumar assured that the university had contacted a bee control team and would soon remove all beehives to prevent further incidents.

