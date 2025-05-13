A bizarre and fierce duel over a banned dog breed caused chaos in a posh part of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, as two affluent families clashed over a pet matter . The drama began when one woman ' s son, reportedly upset with the neighbour ' s complaint against their banned-breed dog, hired goons. What followed was a full - blown duel between the two families . Video footage of the drama shows both sides physically fighting , with women being pulled to the ground and hit . Witnesses said the situation spiralled out of control when the man who hired the reinforcements allegedly added fuel to the fire several times, fuelling the already charged atmosphere . Meerut Shocker: Woman Elopes With Brother-in-Law After Husband Refuses To Shave Beard in UP, Probe On Couple Attacked, Hair Pulled and Slapped in Violent Brawl Over Banned Dog Breed #मेरठ का "कुत्ता युद्ध"! प्रतिबंधित ब्रीड के कुत्ते को लेकर दो रईसों पड़ोसियों में तकरार हुई. कुत्ते वाली मैडम का बेटा गुंडे बुला लाया फिर दोनों ओर से जमकर जूतम पैजार हुई. जमीन पर डालकर महिलाओं को खूब पीटा गया. गुंडे बुलाकर लाने वाले भाईसाहब ने कई बार समां बांधा पुलिस ने दोनों… pic.twitter.com/6obZ4SiV1T — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) May 12, 2025

