A domestic dispute escalated into a public spectacle as a woman confronted her husband and his alleged girlfriend in a rented flat in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The incident, which took place in Phoolbagh Colony, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. Reports said that the wife, accompanied by relatives, tracked her husband, who had reportedly been living with the woman in a rented flat for nearly two months. Upon entering the flat, she confronted the couple, physically assaulting her husband before turning her fury on the girlfriend. The video shows the girlfriend attempting to shield herself behind the man as the wife delivers a series of slaps and punches. Jhansi: Woman Catches Husband With Girlfriend, Gets Thrashed by Them in Public; Case Registered As Video Goes Viral.

Woman Thrashes Husband, His Lover After Catching Them Red-Handed

