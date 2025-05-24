A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Friday when a man, Shivam Yadav, and his girlfriend brutally assaulted his wife, Mohini Yadav, in public after she caught them together. The attack occurred in Shivaji Nagar market, where Mohini had gone to buy medicine. Upon spotting the couple and confronting them, she was slapped, kicked, and dragged by her hair in the middle of the road. A bystander filmed the entire assault, which quickly went viral on social media. The video shows traffic halted and a crowd gathered, yet no one intervened. After beating her, the accused fled the scene on a bike. Mohini lodged a complaint, and police have registered a case and begun investigating the incident. Rohtak Shocker: Man Kidnaps Yoga Teacher for Having Affair With His Wife, Thrashes Victim and Buries Him Alive; Husband and Aide Arrested (Watch Video).

Man and Girlfriend Thrash Wife in Public After She Confronts Them in Jhansi Market

