Mumbai local train services will be affected on Sunday, April 7 as there will be mega block carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. The block will be on Western, Central, Harbour and trans-harbour lines. On main line, mega block will be conducted from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm on slow lines on both directions between Matunga and Mulund, the CR informed. On Down Slow line, services departing CSMT from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Down Fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations, further re-diverted on Down Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Providing details on mega block on Trans-harbour network, CR informed that mega block will be on both UP and Down Trans Harbour line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Up and Down Trans Harbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi / Nerul and Thane stations during the block period. Train Accident in Navi Mumbai: Man Busy on Call Gets Crushed to Death at Juinagar Railway Station, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday, April 7

