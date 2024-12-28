Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will conduct a Mega Block on December 29, 2024, affecting local train services on the Central, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour lines for maintenance work. Down slow trains departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:48 am to 3:18 pm will run on the Down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla, before rejoining the Down slow line. Up slow services from Ghatkopar (10:19 am to 3:19 pm) will use the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT, stopping at the same stations. Harbour line services between Panvel and Vashi (11:05 am to 4:05 pm) and Trans-Harbour services between Panvel and Thane will remain canceled. Special trains will run on the CSMT-Vashi section, and alternative services will be available on other routes. Mumbai Night Block: Local Train Services To Be Affected for 5 Hours From December 27-29 at Lower Parel Station for Electronic Interlocking Work; Check Timings and Other Details.

Mumbai Mega Block on December 29

