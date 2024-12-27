In a significant development, local train services in Mumbai will be affected for five hours daily from December 27 to 29 due to electronic interlocking work at Lower Parel Station. The block, which will span from 11:30 PM on Friday, December 27, to 4:30 AM on Saturday, December 28, and from 11:30 PM on Saturday, December 28, to 4:30 AM on Sunday, December 29, will impact the UP and DOWN lines. This major non-interlocking (NI) block is part of the commissioning of the new Electronic Interlocking (EI) panel at Lower Parel. As a result, several local trains in both directions will be cancelled during this period. Commuters are advised to stay updated with the latest train schedules and make alternative travel arrangements as needed. Mumbai Local Train Overcrowding: Viral Video Shows Commuters Cramped in AC Train Compartment, Raises Safety Concerns.

