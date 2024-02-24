The Central Railway (CR) has announced a Night Mega Block on its main and harbour lines, including the trans-harbour line, this weekend. The block will be in effect from midnight on Saturday, February 24, to the early hours of Sunday, February 25. On the main line, the block will be operational between Matunga and Mulund on both Up and Down Fast lines from 00:30 hrs on Saturday to 04:30 hrs on Sunday. During this period, Fast line services will be rerouted on the Slow line at Mulund station, halting as per their respective schedules. Trains will be re-diverted on the Fast line at Matunga and are expected to reach their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule. On the harbour line, the block will be in place between Panvel and Vashi on both UP and Down services from 00:40 hrs on Saturday to 04:40 hrs on Sunday. However, the block will not affect the Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar Port line services. Sion ROB Closure: British-Era Bridge Connecting BKC, Dharavi, Sion and Kurla To Be Shut From February 29; Check Complete Details.

Mumbai Mega Block

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)