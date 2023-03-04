Local train services in Mumbai are likely to take a hit on Sunday, March 5 as the Central and Western Railway has announced mega blocks. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Harbour Line from Kurla to Vashi. The mega block will be on UP and Down line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. On the other hand, there won't be any day block on Western Railway on Sunday. However, the WR will undertake a jumbo block between Borivali and Bhayandar station's on the intervening night of Sat/Sun i.e on 4th/5th March, 2023, The block is being undertaken to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment. The Central Railway will also be undertaking a mega block on Sunday in the suburban sections in order to carry out various engineering and maintenance works. Reportedly, the mega block on CR will be on 5th and 6th line between Thane to Kalyan from 9 am to 1 pm. Mega Block on Sunday, February 26, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Line, Jumbo Block on Western Railway; Check Details Here.

Mega Block on Sunday, March 5:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)