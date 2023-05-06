Central Railway will operate a mega block on Trans-Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday, May 7. The block will be operated on the Thane-Vashi / Nerul up and down trans-harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Down line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled. Mumbaikars should note that there will be no mega block on main line and harbour line on Sunday. Man Allegedly Throws Gutkha Packet Inside Mumbai AC Local Train, Shows Victory Sign When Asked Not To Litter (Watch Video).

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday May 07

