In a shocking incident that took in the city, a man was allegedly seen throwing a gutkha packet onboard the Mumbai AC local train. Pictures and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The incident came to light after the Twitter page Mumbai Matterz shared the incident on the microblogging site. In its post, Mumbai Matterz said that the man posed with a smile and V Sign for the video after throwing the gutkha packet inside a Mumbai AC local. Shockingly, the man refused to pick up the gutkha packet when he was asked not to litter. When fellow commuters called in the GRP, the accused ran away. Mumbai: Overcrowded Virar to Churchgate AC Local Suffers Technical Glitch, Exits Mira Road Railway Station With Door Open (Watch Video).

Man Throws Gutkha Packet Inside Mumbai AC Local Train

Watch This Attitude.. This man posed with a Smile & V Sign for the video after throwing the gutkha packet inside an Mumbai AC local & refused to pick up. When GRP was called in, he ran away. pic.twitter.com/uYtZStx1T6 — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) May 3, 2023

