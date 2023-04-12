History created by Kolkata Metro! A Metro rake crossed any river on Wednesday for the first time ever in India. The Howrah Maidan to Esplanade trial runs will shortly start on a regular basis. This run has been dubbed as a historic milestone for the city of Kolkata by general manager P Uday Kumar Reddy. Kolkata Metro to Test Run India's First Under-Water Section On April 9, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

