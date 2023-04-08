Kolkata, April 08: Kolkata, the city that got India’s first metro, is set to make history with the test run of India's first-ever underwater sections on April 9. According to Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) officials, two six-coach rakes will speed down the twin tunnels between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan.

Livemint reported that the East West metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan and Sector V in Salt Lake is partially operational between Sector V station and Sealdah. Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: Water Supply to Remain Suspended for 24 Hours Owing to Repair Works, Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

The section between Sealdah and Esplanade has been delayed delayed due to three major subsidences incidents at Bowbazar since August 2019. The west-bound tunnel of this stretch has faced repeated cave-ins. Killer Plant Fungus Chondrostereum Purpureum Infects Kolkata Reasearcher, Likely To Be World's First Human Case; All You Need To Know.

Authorities have decided to begin operations without waiting for the completion of the much-delayed 2.5 kilometer Sealdah-Esplanade section. Trials are being conducted on the Kolkata Metro's Green Line, a 16.6 kilometer corridor between Sector V in east Kolkata and Howrah Maidan, across the river via Sealdah and Esplanade.

Incomplete sections - between Sealdah and Esplanade - will see gaps bridged for now, using temporary tracks for the transportation of two trains to Howrah Maidan on Sunday.

From Sealdah, the two rakes will be pushed by a battery-powered locomotive since the east-bound tunnel to Esplanade doesn’t have electrified tracks as yet.

The twin tunnels under the Hooghly are at a depth of 520 m. The Howrah Metro station will be the country’s deepest at 33 m below ground level.

KMRC officials said that commercial operations between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan will commence in a couple of months if all goes well.

However, no concrete deadline for completion of the Sealdah to Esplanade section has been set due to the challenges faced due to the subsidences.

The Kolkata Metro is hopeful that this project will greatly reduce travel time and traffic congestion for commuters in the city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2023 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).