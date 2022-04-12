The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued an advisory in wake of the Jharkhand ropeway accident in which two people lost their while several others were rescued. "Op & maintenance of ropeway projects need to be scrupulously adhered to. State Govt must engage qualified firm for carrying out safety audit. For each ropeway project a maintenance manual must be prepared," the advisory states.

