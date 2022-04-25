The information and broadcasting ministry on Monday blocked 16 YouTube channels for ‘spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order’. Of the 16 blocked channels, 6 were based in Pakistan and 10 were in India, said the Government of India.

