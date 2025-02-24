A disturbing incident unfolded on February 18 in Thane's Mira Road when a drunken auto-rickshaw driver allegedly attempted to run over a passenger after an argument over the fare. The 44-year-old victim, travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, noticed the driver’s erratic behaviour and intoxication during the ride. Upon reaching Mira Road, the driver demanded double the fare, and when the passenger refused, he was verbally abused and later nearly hit by the vehicle. The victim filed a complaint with the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police, but reportedly, the Mira Road police station did not register the case. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Mumbai Shocker: Police Constable’s Son Shoots Self with Father's Service Revolver in Prabhadevi.

‘Drunk’ Auto-Rickshaw Driver Attempts To Run Over Passenger

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)