In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man sexually assaulted a burqa-clad woman in Moradabad. The alleged molestation incident occurred in a residential area in the city. It is reported that the incident took place in Moradabad's Nagfani (Nagphani) area and came to light after the disturbing act was caught on CCTV camera. The viral clip shows a man coming from behind and groping a burqa-clad woman and grabbing her breasts. As the video moves further, the woman is seen resisting the accused's bid to molest her. In the end, the accused is seen fleeing from the spot. After the incident came to light, Moradabad police said. "In this regard, the Nagfani Police Station In-charge has been directed to conduct an investigation/necessary action." Moradabad: Man With Petrol Bomb Nabbed While Trying to Set Train Ablaze to Avenge Brother’s Suicide; Arson Bid Foiled by GRP-RPF Team (Watch Video).

Man Molests Burqa-Clad Woman in Moradabad

UP : मुरादाबाद में नारी सुरक्षा का Video – एक मनचला आया, पीछे से बुर्के वाली महिला को बाहों में पकड़ा, ब्रेस्ट दबाए और भाग निकला !! pic.twitter.com/v0s8qO1YrB — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 4, 2025

Moradabad Police Issues Statement After Video of Incident Surfaces

उक्त संबंध में थाना प्रभारी नागफनी को जाँच/आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) August 4, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

