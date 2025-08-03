In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a major tragedy was averted after authorities apprehended a man attempting to set a train on fire. On July 31, officials received reports of a bottle filled with an inflammable substance being thrown at the 15060 Lal Kuan Express. Later, a similar attempt was reported on the 14009 Champaran Satyagrah Express. Suspecting a deliberate pattern, a joint GRP-RPF team deployed plainclothes personnel at pickets. That night, they caught a man arriving in a rickshaw with a petrol-filled beer bottle and cloth wick. Identified as Deepu Saini, he confessed to seeking revenge for his brother’s suicide, allegedly driven by harassment. Authorities have taken him into custody, and further investigation is underway to determine if he acted alone. Gonda Accident: 11 Dead As Vehicle Plunges Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Announces INR 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia (Watch Video).

Petrol Bomb Plot on Train Foiled in Moradabad

#WATCH | Moradabad, UP | Moradabad DGP GRP Anil Kumar Verma says, "On 31st July, we got information that someone had thrown a bottle filled with inflammable substance on 15060 Lal Kuan Express, causing a fire. After searching there, we did not find anything. Then we got… pic.twitter.com/cu32yeGKEC — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)