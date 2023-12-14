The Supreme Court has granted an extension of interim bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, pushing the deadline to January 8, 2024. The decision comes after a hearing on Thursday, December 14, where the court considered the circumstances surrounding the case. The extension provides the AAP leader with additional time before facing further legal proceedings in the ongoing money laundering investigation. Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail of AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Till Next Date.

SC Extends Interim Bail to AAP Leader Satyendar Jain

Supreme Court extends the interim bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till January 8, 2024 in a money laundering case. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/r3q9RoN2Io — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

