A shocking incident was reported from a primary school in Kulipur Nagla village, located in the Mundhapande block of Moradabad district. During an ongoing dispute, a teacher allegedly pushed the school principal. The entire episode was caught on camera, and the video has since gone viral on social media. According to reports, the principal and the teacher had been involved in a long-standing disagreement. During a heated exchange, the teacher allegedly pushed the principal while she was seated on a chair, causing her to fall to the ground along with the chair. Sources suggest that tensions between the two have been simmering for some time. Following the incident, there have been growing demands for strict action against the accused teacher. Police and education authorities are reviewing the footage and preparing to take appropriate legal steps. Moradabad Shocker: Man Clings to Car Bonnet After Finding Wife Inside Vehicle With Her Lover in UP, Dragged for Several Kilometres; Video Goes Viral.

Teacher Pushes Principal off Chair During Verbal Fight

मुरादाबाद 🚨 प्राइमरी स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल को टीचर ने दिया धक्का 💼 स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल-टीचर के बीच चल रहा है विवाद 🪑 कुर्सी पर बैठी प्रिंसिपल को टीचर ने दिया धक्का 📉 कुर्सी सहित ज़मीन पर गिरीं स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल 📱 घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल 📍 मूंढापांडे ब्लॉक के… pic.twitter.com/M8t7F6zG3M — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) May 4, 2025

प्राइमरी स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल को टीचर ने दिया धक्का स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल-टीचर के बीच चल रहा है विवाद कुर्सी पर बैठी प्रिंसिपल को टीचर ने दिया धक्का कुर्सी सहित ज़मीन पर गिरीं स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल UP के जिला मुरादाबाद ब्लॉक मूंढापांडे ब्लॉक के ग्राम कुलीपुर नगला का मामला। pic.twitter.com/UyUsTQrxsO — कलम की चोट (@kalamkeechot) May 4, 2025

