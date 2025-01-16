A dramatic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, where a man caught his wife with another man. Enraged, he attempted to confront the alleged lover, who tried to escape in his car. In a desperate move, the husband clung to the car’s bonnet as the accused sped away on the Moradabad-Agra highway. Shocked bystanders signaled the driver to stop, but he continued driving for nearly 500 meters with the man hanging onto the bonnet. An alert auto driver eventually blocked the car, forcing the accused to stop. A scuffle ensued between the husband and the alleged lover, which was broken up by passersby. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, prompting police action. SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh confirmed that the accused and the car have been detained. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Lucknow: Car Rams 2 Riding Scooty in Uttar Pradesh, Drags Vehicle for Nearly 1 Km; Driver Chandra Prakash Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Seen Driving Car With Another Person Hanging on Bonnet

@moradabadpolice - Kindly look into it. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 15, 2025

Moradabad Police Responds

प्रकरण के संबंध में जांच/आवश्यक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)