A tragic double murder unfolded in Trilokwa village, Motihari (East Champaran), Bihar, on Thursday night. A man killed his sister and her lover after catching them in a compromising position. Enraged, he attacked them with a hammer, killing both on the spot. The incident took place under Kesariya police station limits. Upon receiving information, local police and SDPO Chakia Satyendra Kumar Singh reached the scene. An FSL team was also called for investigation. The deceased lover, Vikas Kumar, a resident of Raghunathpur in Darmaha panchayat, had a criminal background and was recently released from jail. He faced charges related to murder and vehicle theft. The accused brother has been arrested, and the murder weapon has been seized. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are continuing the investigation into the case. Samastipur Shocker: Bihar Man Arrested for Killing Daughter Who Eloped with Boyfriend from Another Caste, Body Found in Locked Bathroom.

Double-Murder in Motihari

#WATCH | Motihari, Bihar | DSP Satyendra Kumar Singh says, "On the night of 10-11th May, in Tilakwa village of Kesaria police station area, Aman Kumar Shah killed his sister Priya Kumar and Vikas Kumar Paswan in his own house by hitting them with a hammer over a love… pic.twitter.com/LrpTvzXj0r — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

