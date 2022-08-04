Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a plantation drive under the Ankur program, a scheme under which citizens will be awarded for planting trees during monsoon. "I appeal to all of you to plant a sapling on your birthday and to participate in #HarGharTiranga Abhiyan by hoisting the national flag at your home," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

