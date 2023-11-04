A man was arrested on Saturday, November 4, by the Gamdevi police in Mumbai in connection with sending multiple threatening emails to industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The accused has been identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardhi, who hails from Telangana. He has been remanded in police custody till November 8. Ambani had earlier received his third death threat on Monday demanding Rs. 400 crore. Mukesh Ambani Death Threat: Reliance Industries Chairman Gets Email Threatening of ‘Serious Consequences’ if He Fails To Pay Rs 400 Crore.

#UPDATE | Mumbai | One accused arrested from Telangana for allegedly sending multiple threat emails to industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Gamdevi police say that the accused identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardhi was arrested and produced before the court and remanded to police custody… — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

