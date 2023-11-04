Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat in an email between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore. The Mumbai Police have reportedly initiated probe in the matter. Previously, the business tycoon had received a death threat via mail on October 27, warning to shoot him if he failed to pay the amount. Mukesh Ambani Death Threat: Reliance Industries Chairman Gets Email Threatening To Shoot Him If He Fails To Pay Rs 20 Crore, Mumbai Police Begin Probe.

Mukesh Ambani Death Threat

Mumbai Police say, "Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore." (File photo) pic.twitter.com/kOU5et8zQu — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

