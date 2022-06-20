Multiple people, including a police officer, were shot at an intersection in United States' capital Washington DC on Monday. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, where the shooting took place. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW, informed DC Police Department.

Check Tweet:

Multiple people, including police officer, shot at intersection in Washington, D.C., at or near the site of a Juneteenth music concert on 14th and U: US media — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

