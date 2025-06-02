Customs officials arrested a man travelling from Thailand and foiled a bid to smuggle dozens of rare and venomous reptiles at Mumbai Airport today, June 2. The Indian citizen was stopped at the airport while returning from Thailand, with 47 venomous vipers and several other rare reptiles concealed in his checked luggage. Among the seized animals were three spider-tailed horned vipers, five Asian leaf turtles, and 44 Indonesian pit vipers. The reptiles were confiscated under various wildlife protection laws, and the man has been taken into custody. Mumbai Airport Bust: Customs Seize Hydroponic Cannabis Worth INR 8.15 Crore Smuggled From Bangkok, 2 Arrested.

Man Held With Venomous Reptiles at Mumbai Airport

