The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Mumbai Airport recently arrested two individuals for smuggling 8.155 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis, worth around INR 8.15 crore rupees from Bangkok. The suspects were identified as SM Wadhia and NH Rawal. According to news agency IANS, the suspects were stopped based on profiling, and when their luggage was checked, packets of dried leafy substances were found. "They admitted it was cannabis, and further tests confirmed it was hydroponic cannabis," Mumbai Customs said. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act, and investigations have been launched to identify other possible individuals involved. Four Arrested After NCB Mumbai Busts Drug Syndicate; Seizes over 22 Kg Narcotics.

Customs Seizes Hydroponic Cannabis at Mumbai Airport

