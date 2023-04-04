In view of pre-monsoon maintenance work, the runways at Mumbai Airport will remain shut for six hours on May 2. According to reports, the temporary closure of runways at Mumbai Airport will be from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on May 2. Meanwhile, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has already been issued in this regard. After maintenance work, all operations at Mumbai Airport runways will resume as usual from May 2 post 5:00 pm. Mumbai Airport Issues Travel Advisory, Check Guidelines for Domestic and International Travellers.

Mumbai Airport Runways To Remain Shut for 6 Hours

Mumbai Airport Issues Advisory for Passengers

On 2nd May, both the runways of #MumbaiAirport will remain temporarily non-operational on the account of pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work from 11:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines about their scheduled flights. pic.twitter.com/My4q5e0DiJ — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) April 4, 2023

