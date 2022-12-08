Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has issued a travel advisory to ensure smooth movement of passengers at the airport. This is being done as the airport expects a surge in passenger volume due to the onset of festive season. International passengers have been advised to reach the airport three and a half hours prior to the scheduled departure of their flight. Domestic travellers are advised to reach their designated terminal at least two and half hours before. Mumbai Airport Server Crash: Services Back to Normal After Brief Disruption (Watch Video)

