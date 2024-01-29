The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch, Mumbai, on Monday, January 29, raided various places in Mumbai. The ANC officials also arrested 11 drug peddlers during the raid and seized 1.130 Kg of MD (Mephedrone) worth Rs 2.22 crore from the accused. A video showing the arrested accused being taken to a police station has also gone viral on social media. International Drug Bust at Mumbai Airport: Thai Woman Nabbed with 40 Crore Cocaine Haul.

11 Drug Peddlers Arrested

#WATCH | Maharashtra | AntiNarcotics Cell of Crime Branch, Mumbai raided various places in Mumbai and arrested 11 drug peddlers & seized 1.130 Kg of MD (Mephedrone) worth Rs 2.22 crores: Mumbai Crime Branch pic.twitter.com/BNdss3zYDA — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

