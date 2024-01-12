Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): In a significant operation led by the Directorate of Revenue (DRI), a 21-year-old Thai national was apprehended at Mumbai Airport on Friday on charges of cocaine trafficking.

The DRI, acting on reliable information, detained the woman upon her arrival from Addis Ababa.

According to the Directorate of Revenue, during an extensive search, the individual's examination yielded no suspicious findings. However, a closer inspection of her trolley bag uncovered multiple packets containing a white powder-like substance. Subsequent testing confirmed the substance as cocaine, boasting an estimated international market value of a staggering 40 crore.

The arrested woman has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

