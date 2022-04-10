The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against a police constable under sections of IPC and IT Act on the basis of a woman police officer. In her complaint, the woman police officer accused the constable of harassing her over WhatsApp and stalking her. "Constable has not been arrested yet, a probe is underway," Khar Police said.

