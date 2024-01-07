Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Sunday, January 7, inspected the Coastal Road Project at Priyadarshini in Mumbai. Speaking to the press after the inspection, Eknath Shinde said that the first phase of the road will be completed by January 31. "This will benefit commuters, especially during peak hours when there's heavy traffic," Shinde said. He also said that the tunnel at Priyadarshini is being made using all advanced techniques. "Commuters will not have to pay toll tax to use this road. Phase-2 will be completed by May," Maharashtra CM added. Mumbai Coastal Road To be Renamed After Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Announces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Phase-2 of the Coastal Road Project Will be Completed in May

#WATCH | Mumbai: After inspecting the Coastal Road Project at Priyadarshini, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "The first phase of the road will be completed by 31st January. This will benefit commuters, especially during peak hours when there's heavy traffic...This tunnel is… pic.twitter.com/n5sON5BBLj — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

