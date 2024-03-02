A massive fire broke out at Jarimari area in Sakinaka, Mumbai, causing disruption in the traffic on busy Kurla Andheri Road. A video of the incident has surfaced online, revealing the intensity of the blaze. The clip showed raging flames and thick smoke emerging from a building. As of now, the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain unknown. Emergency services are expected to be on the scene, to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of the locals. More details in connection with the matter are awaited. Mumbai Fire: 37 People Rescued After Massive Blaze Erupts in Commercial Centre, Civic Official Report.

Breaking | Fire at Jarimari area in Sakinaka. Traffic on busy Kurla Andheri Road disrupted. pic.twitter.com/n637m6czem — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) March 2, 2024

