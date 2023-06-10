A major fire broke out at a chemical company in Ambernath's Vadol village MIDC on Saturday. The blaze erupted at Blue Jet Health Care. The main cause of fire is said to be one of the company's reactors exploded and it spread across other units. Fire brigade, police, ambulance have reached the spot. One worker died and four others were injured in the fire. The injured have been sent to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Server Room at Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

One Dead, Three Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Ambernath

Thane | One worker died and three others were injured after a fire broke out in a Blue Jet Healthcare company in Thane's Ambernath. The blaze erupted after a blast in a chemical container and spread fast into other parts of the unit. Fire brigade teams have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/PZRCVMxRwx — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) June 10, 2023

